How to never miss a Palace fixture again

27 February 2020

With four teams playing in red and blue from the Under-18s to the first-team and Women, it’s hard to keep up with every Crystal Palace fixture.

But now, with our new and easy-to-use calendar, you can sync the fixtures of any or all teams directly to your phone – meaning you’ll be kept aware of every match well in advance.

By clicking here, you can select which Palace teams you want to be reminded about and have their fixtures quickly connected directly to your personal calendar.

We’ll then keep you up-to-date with fixture changes and how to follow each game live from wherever you are.

Never miss a fixture again and sync your calendar here!

