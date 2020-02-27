Watch Palace U23s take on Colchester live at 13:00 on Monday 2nd March

Crystal Palace Under-23s are playing Colchester United in the league on Monday (2nd March) at 13:00 GMT and you can watch how they fare with a pay-per-view live broadcast.

Supporters who are not Gold, Junior Gold or International Members can pay £3 to access a live broadcast of the match on Palace TV via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members (and Season Ticket holders who also have one of these Memberships) should be aware that the live broadcast will come at no extra cost and is included in their Membership package.

Supporters intending to opt for the pay-per-view service must ensure they are signed into their free Palace Account, and can purchase a pass to view the broadcast this morning.

See below for FAQs.

App

This broadcast is viewable in the official Palace app, however, this will only be for fans with the relevant Membership for free access. As well as that requirement, the broadcast will also only work for supporters with the very latest version on iOS devices.

For pay-per-view customers, or those with an Android phone, the broadcast will only be viewable via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Attend in person

Entrance to the Palace v Colchester match is open to the public free of charge. This fixture is being played at the first-team Training Ground. To watch, enter via Kent County Cricket Ground (Worsley Bridge Road, Beckenham BR3 1RL) with use of toilet facilities and tea/coffee machine in the building. There is also parking available on the road outside the venue and limited spaces inside the entrance.

Further information and FAQs on live Palace TV broadcasts

All supporters can access the live match broadcasts for a one-off payment of £3 - which enables access to a broadcast on eagles.cpfc.co.uk without the need for a Membership.

Remember, if you’re already a Gold, Junior Gold, International Member or a Season Ticket holder with any of these Memberships, you will be able to access free of charge, as part of your Membership, via eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Pay-per-view access can only be purchased within a few hours prior to kick-off at eagles.cpfc.co.uk

These live broadcasts are one-camera productions, and include replays and audio commentary.

Supporters wishing to purchase PPV must follow these steps:

Please ensure your phone/computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming: https://support.brightcove.com/brightcove-player-system-requirements Sign-up/log-in to your Palace Account, which is free to join. Do so at https://eagles.cpfc.co.uk/ (following the sign-up/log-in prompts). On the day of the match (only) - within a few hours of kick-off, click this link: https://eagles.cpfc.co.uk/live-stream/ Click ‘Pay Now’ and complete the required fields. Once paid, you will be redirected back to https://eagles.cpfc.co.uk/live-stream/ (click the link if this doesn’t happen automatically) and have access to the game. Typically, live pictures from the ground will be shown 30 minutes prior to kick-off.

If you have successfully paid and cannot view, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk or email memberships@cpfc.co.uk.