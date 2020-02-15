Skip to site footer
WATCH: Can the Palace Women score a backwards penalty?

7 Hours ago

There's a 75% chance of scoring a conventional penalty. Make someone turn around and take it backwards and that chance drops dramatically...

That's what the Palace Women found out in training recently as they lined up to strike from 12 yards with a twist.

Captains Andria Georgiou and Freya Holdaway each picked their penalty takers to compete for the pride and honour of being the Palace Women's sharpest (backwards) striker of a ball.

You can find out how they got on below!

And to support the Eagles against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday 16th February at 14:00, make sure to buy your tickets here! Under-16s go free, whilst there is a discount for Season Ticket holders and tickets purchased in advance. Click the banner below to secure your seat now.

Palace Women Brighton Web Story Banner-01.jpg


