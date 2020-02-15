WATCH: Can the Palace Women score a backwards penalty?

There's a 75% chance of scoring a conventional penalty. Make someone turn around and take it backwards and that chance drops dramatically...

That's what the Palace Women found out in training recently as they lined up to strike from 12 yards with a twist.

Captains Andria Georgiou and Freya Holdaway each picked their penalty takers to compete for the pride and honour of being the Palace Women's sharpest (backwards) striker of a ball.

You can find out how they got on below!

