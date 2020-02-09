Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Everton clash now

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace were on the wrong end of a harsh 3-1 scoreline against Everton yesterday afternoon, but the Eagles equipped themselves in an eventful game and you can watch full highlights of the clash for free now.

Palace struck the post early in the match via Patrick van Aanholt and, at the other end of the pitch, Vicente Guaita was forced into a handful of impressive stops.

Christian Benteke netted on his 100th Premier League appearance for Palace and the Belgian almost made it two when Jordan Pickford denied him masterfully.

Alongside Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew appeared sharp and promising and their surges forward - especially as the second-half opened - are well worth the watch.

To watch highlights of this clash in full for free, head over to Palace TV now by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the official app.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

James Tomkins' injury confirmed

11 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that James Tomkins requires a scan on a hamstring injury sustained during Crystal Palace's away game with Everton.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill gives honest reflections on 'disappointing' defending

12 Hours ago

Speaking with Premier League Productions, Gary Cahill gave an honest assessment of Crystal Palace's defensive performance against Everton, saying that, despite a strong afternoon, he feels the game...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson evaluates Everton game - explaining half-time instructions

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson cut a frustrated figure in his post-match press conference after Crystal Palace's defeat against Everton today, suggesting his side played better than the 3-1...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace trumped in harsh Goodison clash

13 Hours ago

Crystal Palace were undone by an in-form Everton this afternoon at Goodison Park as Roy Hodgson's men showed periods of attacking promise only to fall to a harsh 3-1 scoreline.

Read full article

View more