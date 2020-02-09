Watch free highlights of Palace's Everton clash now

Crystal Palace were on the wrong end of a harsh 3-1 scoreline against Everton yesterday afternoon, but the Eagles equipped themselves in an eventful game and you can watch full highlights of the clash for free now.

Palace struck the post early in the match via Patrick van Aanholt and, at the other end of the pitch, Vicente Guaita was forced into a handful of impressive stops.

Christian Benteke netted on his 100th Premier League appearance for Palace and the Belgian almost made it two when Jordan Pickford denied him masterfully.

Alongside Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew appeared sharp and promising and their surges forward - especially as the second-half opened - are well worth the watch.

To watch highlights of this clash in full for free, head over to Palace TV now by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the official app.