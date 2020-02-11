Skip to site footer
Hodgson reveals players' winter break plans

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace entered the Premier League winter break after their game against Everton last Saturday and, in his post-match press conference, Roy Hodgson revealed the club's plans for the first-team's time off.

The manager explained that he regards the break as an opportunity for his players to recuperate and prepare mentally for the upcoming end of the season.

He said: "The results aren’t going to change that [plans for the winter break]. We make decisions with regards to how we’re going to use the time we have allotted to us in a certain way. The idea of this winter break is that players should be given a mental as well as physical break.

"We aren’t taking the players away as a team. We’re allowing them to go away individually but we’ve given them a programme of course to keep up their fitness while they’re away. And I’m hoping that the break will enable us to come back fresher and start to get some points, get some goals in these final 12 games."

Palace's next game comes against Newcastle United on Saturday 22nd, giving them a 13-day gap between that and their previous fixture. This comes after playing 14 matches over 71 days.

