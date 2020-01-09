Skip to site footer
BUPA Dental Care Croydon's special offers for Palace fans

9 January 2020

This January, BUPA Dental Care Croydon is giving Palace fans an extra something to smile about with an exclusive offer for Season Ticket holders and Members.

Fans can receive a half-price check-up with the dentist & hygienist for £81 (reduced from £162) or teeth whitening treatment for £499 (reduced from £721).

These exclusive offers are valid at Bupa Dental Care Croydon (45 High Street, Croydon, CR0 1QD) from Sunday 3rd November 2019 until Monday 3rd February 2020 and can be claimed by presenting your Season Ticket or Membership card at reception, or quoting the offer when you enquire.

For more information, please click here or call 0208 686 5733.


