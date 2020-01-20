Tosun scoops eToro Man of the Match for City performance

Cenk Tosun has been named eToro Man of the Match by Crystal Palace fans in a landslide victory for his performance and goal against Manchester City.

Palace's latest signing earned his first start against the Citizens and vindicated Roy Hodgson's selection by netting in the 39th minute - helping Palace secure a landmark 2-2 draw with the champions of England.

Palace fans selected him as their Man of the Match with the Turkey international earning 50% of votes. He beat James McCarthy (11%) and James McArthur (8%) to collect the award.

Speaking after the game, Tosun said:"[It was a] very important point for us. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads because everybody ran until the last second, even after the 2-1, nobody gave up and I think we deserved a point here."