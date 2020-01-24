Crystal Palace’s 10th annual Beer Festival confirmed for 2020

Back by popular demand, the club are delighted to confirm that we will run our 10th annual Beer Festival at Selhurst Park on Saturday 23rd May this year, and tickets are now on sale.

With enough variety of beer and cider to shake a commemorative pint glass at (which you’ll receive upon entry), you can make certain that you'll find the tipple for your taste buds amongst our vast array of choices with over 200 beers and ciders on offer. Breweries from across the country will be in attendance and if you need a hand picking out the best ones, read the ‘ post-match write up’ from last year’s festival that gives you the low down on which breweries took away awards at last the 2019 festival, here!

Don’t worry if you aren’t much of a beer drinker, as you don’t need to miss out on one of London’s biggest beer festivals as the Pimm’s and Tanqueray gin flower wall stands will be returning!

To celebrate our 10th Beer Festival in a row the club have frozen ticket prices at £12 when bought in advance which are now on sale at tickets.cpfc.co.uk - remember, tickets increase to £20 if you rock up on the day.

Click the banner below to book your tickets now!