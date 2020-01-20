Skip to site footer
Tosun: "I’m so happy that I have joined this family"

3 Hours ago

You asked for it, so we gave you it: Cenk Tosun is the matchday programme cover star and main interview for Southampton. Below is a snippet of what our new recruit had to say but be sure to grab your copy of the programme for Tosun's chat on Michael Jordan, the 2002 World Cup and Sam Allardyce.

Cenk Tosun’s loan until the end of the season isn’t a big timeframe in a player’s career, but it’s an important one for him and his new club. There’s a European Championships on the horizon and Tosun is a player who played the equivalent minutes of less than 26 Premier League games in two years at Everton.

Knowing there is a finite window to make this time count, Palace have targeted a driven, professional and focussed footballer – perhaps with something to prove. Reflecting upon the first few days in SE25, there is a feeling that Tosun already understands the club.

“Family first,” he opens up with when asked what he’s learnt about Crystal Palace already. He goes on: “Like at Everton, it is extremely professional and well-organised. But Crystal Palace is more intimate, it is more like a big family where everyone knows everyone. I’m so happy that I have joined this family.”

The early signs from a footballing point of view are promising, with an impressive 22-minute cameo against Arsenal – just 24 hours after signing on the dotted line.

But what about the change in lifestyle away from the Training Ground and Selhurst Park? After all, the hustle and bustle of a capital city isn’t for everyone, but thankfully it is something he and his family are accustomed to.

“I’m used to it because of living in Istanbul,” he laughs with the appreciation of knowing what life in a capital city entails. “When we had days off at Everton my wife and I would come down to London to explore.”

