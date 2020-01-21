Crystal Palace F.C. supporting Kick It Out campaign tonight

Crystal Palace F.C. is supporting the Kick It Out campaign this evening as we welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park.

The club is supporting Kick It Out by showing messaging across the stadium, from the matchday programme to the stadium screen, and members of the first-team squad displayed their backing as they warmed-up this evening; wearing Kick It Out branded shirts. Club CEO Phil Alexander as well as players Connor Wickham and Cheikhou Kouyate met with Kick It Out's Education Officer Osei Sankofa pre-match.

Having started as ‘Let’s Kick Racism Out of Football’ in 1993, Kick It Out has evolved into an organisation which – working alongside its partners The FA, the Premier League, the English Football League, The Professional Footballers’ Association, the League Managers Association and the Football Supporters’ Federation, among others – fights ALL forms of discrimination in the game we love.

Everyone in football together needs to continue to campaign for equality and challenge discrimination, while playing a part in shaping a fair and inclusive future for everyone who loves the game.

You can report discrimination to Kick It Out via their app, via email on report@kickitout.org, via their online reporting form on their website, or via freephone on 0800 169 9414.

Alternatively, you can report anti-social behaviour by texting Palace's designated number: +44 7507 477 669.

Keep up to date with the organisation’s work at the following: