Gallery: Townsend returns for unique-looking training

Just now

Andros Townsend has returned to on-pitch training with the Crystal Palace first-team this week after a lengthy spell sidelined by injury.

The Palace winger hasn't played competitively since early December, when the Eagles drew 0-0 away to Watford.

But this week, the 28-year-old rejoined his teammates in Beckenham and our club photographer caught him testing his reactions with the physio team.

In the gallery above, you can check out how Townsend and the rest of the first-team got on in their preparations for Sheffield United this Saturday.

