Palace Women's Aoife Hurley pens new contract

Crystal Palace Women midfielder Aoife Hurley has signed a new contract with the club.

Hurley, who has played 14 times this season for the Eagles, penned an 18-month deal to extend her time in south London having first signed in summer 2019.

After securing the 23-year-old's services, manager Dean Davenport said: "We are delighted that Aoife has committed to us. She absolutely deserves her place in the team. She has worked really hard and is a great asset to the team."



Hurley was similarly pleased, saying: "I have enjoyed my time at Palace since joining and love what they are about. There's only good stuff to come from this team."