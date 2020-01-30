Back Palace Women on Sunday to tee-up Brighton clash in FA Cup

Crystal Palace Women take on Southampton in the Women's FA Cup this Sunday, and you can get down to support the Eagles for their postponed fixture in Carshalton.

The south Londoners had been 2-0 up at half-time against the Saints last week but their cup clash was frustratingly called off in the 78th minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

Should Palace overcome Southampton in the rearranged fixture this Sunday (February 2nd at 17:00), they will have secured a tie against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round on February 16th.

Location

Carshalton Athletic F.C.

War Memorial Sports Ground,

Colston Avenue,

Carshalton, SM5 2PW

Tickets (to be bought on the gate)

Adults - £7

Senior - £5

Under-16s - free of charge

You could see new signings Amy Taylor, Amber Gaylor and Siobhan Wilson in action - so don't miss out and back the Eagles on Sunday!