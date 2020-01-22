Skip to site footer
Watch free highlights of Palace's Southampton clash now

2 Hours ago

Free highlights of Crystal Palace's frustrating defeat against Southampton yesterday evening are now available to watch for free via Palace TV.

The game was a bruising one for Palace, who fielded the same starting XI which earned a heroic draw against Manchester City.

The Eagles appeared set to take the lead early on via Cenk Tosun but were unfortunately undone by two smart finishes from the Saints' Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong.

To watch highlights of the game now for free, just head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the official app.

McCarthy: We know we're better than that

4 Hours ago

James McCarthy expressed his frustrations with Crystal Palace's defeat to Southampton this evening, saying "we weren't at the races."

Hodgson: Effect of absent players 'caught up' with Palace

5 Hours ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference following Crystal Palace's loss against Southampton, Roy Hodgson said that, while he wouldn't use 'tiredness' as justification for defeat, he does feel that...

Report: Palace undone by pair of Saints pile-drivers

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fell to an attacking Southampton side under the Selhurst lights this evening, conceding two impressive goals from the boots of Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong respectively.

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Southampton clash now

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace had a frustrating evening as they lost to Southampton tonight at Selhurst Park. Below, you can vote for your eToro Man of the Match from the players who have faced so much bruising...

