Watch free highlights of Palace's Southampton clash now

Free highlights of Crystal Palace's frustrating defeat against Southampton yesterday evening are now available to watch for free via Palace TV.

The game was a bruising one for Palace, who fielded the same starting XI which earned a heroic draw against Manchester City.

The Eagles appeared set to take the lead early on via Cenk Tosun but were unfortunately undone by two smart finishes from the Saints' Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong.

To watch highlights of the game now for free, just head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the official app.