Training

Gallery: Palace boosted as Zaha, Meyer & Riedewald hit the pitch

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace first-team players Wilfried Zaha, Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald all took to the pitches in training on Thursday morning before the Eagles take on Arsenal.

The trio of players all had minor injury concerns - with Zaha not featuring in the matchday squad against Derby County and Meyer and Riedewald both being substituted against the Rams.

Above, you can see all of them join their teammates as well as the likes of Andros Townsend continue their rehabilitation.

Development players such as James Daly, Brandon Pierrick and David Boateng also partook in first-team training, and you can see how they fared in the gallery above.

