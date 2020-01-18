Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

How to follow City v Palace live today

Just now

Crystal Palace take on Manchester City today at 15:00 GMT and below you can find out how to follow the game live.

Palace Audio

Palace supporters all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of every Palace fixture in the 2019/20 season for as little as £1 per game on the official club app, mobile internet or on desktop.

Fans can buy a Monthly Pass (which auto-renews) at £4.49 per month or a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49, by clicking here

Find out more about Palace Audio here

Social media

You can check out our Instagram story for eye-catching footage of all of the pre-match build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you up-to-the-minute match updates, stunning photos and more.

The official app

The official Palace app’s match centre is the place to be for everything you need during the City clash. With live stats and alerts, a running match commentary feed and lineups the moment they’re released as well as all an instant match report and post-match reaction from Palace TV, there’s no need to leave the app to follow the Eagles’ efforts.

Download our app for free here!

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.

Did you know you can become an International Member from just £45 and receive benefits such as guaranteed tickets for any home league game and exclusive live Palace TV streams for selected games? You can - by buying here!

Audio-Web-banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Club News

George Petchey: 1939-2020

1 Hour ago

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to hear that former player George Petchey has died aged 88.

Read full article

First Team

Hear Cahill open up in wide-ranging interview on the Palace Pod

8 Hours ago

Speaking with Premier League Productions in a near-40 minute interview, Gary Cahill has dissected his career in an honest and wide-ranging chat which you can hear in full via the official Palace...

Read full article

Training

See inside pre-Manchester City training

9 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace first-team have been hard at work in training before facing Manchester City at the Etihad stadium, and you can see inside Copers Cope with Palace TV below.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Ward 'returns' and Meyer unavailable v City

11 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has provided a brief update on the fitness of his first-team squad before Crystal Palace travel to face Manchester City this weekend.

Read full article

View more