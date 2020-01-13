Riedewald collects eToro Man of the Match for Arsenal performance

Jairo Riedewald has been named eToro Man of the Match for his display against Arsenal, collecting nearly half of all votes cast by Palace fans.

The Dutchman deputised at left-back for the Eagles, putting in a 90-minute shift for the club and pushing forwards with intent on regular occasions.

He earned the Man of the Match accolade with 49% of votes, beating goalscorer Jordan Ayew (26%) and Vicente Guaita (7%), who made a finger-tip save to secure a point for the south Londoners.

Riedewald's numbers speak for themselves (three tackles, two interceptions and four clearances), and then the No.44 did this...