Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Tomkins: "I hope I am showing a role on the pitch that warrants being captain"

2 Hours ago

James Tomkins put in another trademark battling performance against "world-class" players, a performance that was befitting of the captain's armband Roy Hodgson has handed him in Luka Milivojevic's absence.

Speaking to Palace TV post-match, Tomkins discussed his role as the player who leads the team out, he said: "Very honoured that Roy chose me to take the team in these few games that Luka is out. It shows what he thinks of me and I really appreciate it. I hope I am showing a role on the pitch that warrants being a captain."

In terms of the "crazy" 90 minutes at the Etihad, Tomkins added: "I knew we were going to get bombarded second-half and understandably so going in 1-0 up. We absorbed everything really and it took a special ball for them to equalise and another good ball for the second.

"2-1 is disappointing at that point but we knew if we kept going, because they’re quite leaky at the back, we could get something. And to get that goal at the end was massive. If we had come in and lost that we would’ve been disappointed after everything we’d given."

Resolute defensive performances are something Hodgson's Palace are famed for, and Tomkins discussed what exactly is required to consistently turn in those performances: "Keep a good shape about us. Defend well. Sometimes you’ve got to get lucky, such as [Kevin] De Bruyne’s free-kick that hit the bar. You buy your own luck at times and we went in 1-0 up and felt good about it. Everyone continually putting a shift in."

At the other end of the field, Tomkins was impressed with the impact Cenk Tosun made for the Eagles: "His first start for us. He’s a handful at times and he’ll hold up the ball and he got his goal that his performance thoroughly deserved."


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Hodgson: "I’m happier with 2-2 than 1-1"

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was proud of his side's performance in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, in particular the desire the Eagles showed in fighting back from the late double sucker punch that Sergio Agüero...

Read full article

Club News

Vote for your eToro MOTM from superb display away at City

2 Hours ago

Four points in Crystal Palace's last two trips to the blue half of Manchester mean the Eagles are picking up a fair few iconic moments for fans to enjoy reliving from the away day trips to the...

Read full article

Club News

Tosun: I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace finally have their man, Cenk Tosun, after the striker came close to playing in the famous red and blue a couple of years ago. However, based on today's performance against Manchester...

Read full article

Club News

Heroic performance from Palace earns a point at the Etihad

3 Hours ago

That will go down as one of Roy Hodgson's side's greatest 90 minutes in his tenure so far with goals from Cenk Tosun and an own goal from Fernandinho either side of a Sergio Agüero brace earning the...

Read full article

View more