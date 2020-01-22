Derry praises "application and attitude" of U23s against Charlton

Shaun Derry's side fell 2-1 to Charlton Athletic today, but given the wholesale changes that Derry was forced to make, it was an impressive performance from the Eagles.

Derry highlighted post-match the personnel changes he has had to deal with in recent weeks, he said: "It’s difficult given the situation at the moment. We’ve had a lot of movement of our players, and it is great that we’ve had a number of our team go up to the first-team. And then this week we’ve got a mainstay of our group away at an Under-18s tournament.

"Therefore, the group [v Charlton Athletic] have literally joined together in the last 12 hours so it is very difficult to assess the game clinically. But what I will say the application and attitude of the boys in today’s performance has been admirable."

Derry made two half-time substitutions, and he revealed the reason behind the double switch: "Lewis Hobbs and Tyrick Mitchell could only play 45 minutes due to their returns from injury. So you have to change the whole back four and that creates problems in itself."

Having given Palace the lead on seven minutes, James Daly was part of those half-time changes and played the second 45 at left-back. Derry praised Daly's unique ability to play full-back and up top: "He’s got that capability of being a reliable player, to go and play at left-back like he has at times for us this season. And then you go and throw him in to centre-forward position, which is more natural for him, and it’s great he managed to get a goal."