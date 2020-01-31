Skip to site footer
Which of these top PL facts do you know about Sheffield United?

1 Hour ago

Before Crystal Palace host Sheffield United this Saturday at Selhurst Park, check out these top facts on the Blades in the Premier League...

  • Sheffield United’s game against Manchester United on 15th August 1992 was the very first Premier League match to be played, and ended in a 2-1 victory for the Blades courtesy of a Brian Deane double. Deane remains their top PL goalscorer with 15 goals.

  • In 2006/07 United were relegated on the last day of the season after losing 1-2 at home to Wigan Athletic. The result left them on the same points total as Wigan but with an inferior goal difference of -23 compared to the Latics' -22. Only four other clubs have been relegated from the Premier League on goal difference: Palace in 1992/93, Manchester City in 95/96, Bolton Wanderers in 97/98 & Reading in 2007/08.

  • In that crucial 1-2 loss to Wigan, the Latics' deciding goal was scored from the penalty spot by David Unsworth. Unsworth had been at Sheffield United at the start of the season and moved to Wigan in January. Just four months later he was responsible for relegating his former club and was then released by Wigan at the end of that season.

  • United have the second best defensive record this season, conceding 23 in 24 matches (Liverpool have conceded 15). They have already kept eight clean sheets - the second most in the division - which is only two fewer than Liverpool. They are aiming to become the eighth promoted club to finish in the top eight at the first attempt after Blackburn Rovers in 1992/93, Newcastle United in 93/94, Nottingham Forest in 94/95, Sunderland in 1999/2000, Ipswich Town in 2000/01, Reading in 06/07 and Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

  • Sheffield United are in their fourth Premier League season. They are one of three clubs, alongside Forest and Reading, to have had at least three managers and to have only employed Englishmen. The current incumbent Chris Wilder follows in the footsteps of two ex-Palace bosses Dave Bassett and Neil Warnock.  

  • United have not yet lost to a London club this season having beaten Palace, Arsenal and West Ham United at home and they've drawn all their away games in London so far. 

The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online at www.ockleybooks.co.uk.

