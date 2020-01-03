Hodgson admits Zaha no longer surprises him

Previewing Sunday's FA Cup clash against Derby County, Roy Hodgson revealed in his press conference that Wilfried Zaha no longer surprises him after completing a full 90 minutes against Norwich City, something Hodgson revealed Zaha did whilst carrying an injury.

Hodgson said: "Not surprised [that Zaha played against Norwich City]. That’s what he is. He’s fantastic. He’s a real warrior, in the sense that he always wants to play. He has recovered from injuries, in the time I have been here, weeks before the prognosis - people are saying: ‘that will keep him out for X amount of time.'

"He has come back quicker on so many occasions that nothing he does surprises me. I was very concerned we wouldn’t have him for the Norwich City game, I must say, and then even more surprised that he could play the 90 minutes and produce the assist that won us a point in the game."

Given Zaha's ability to recover quickly, Hodgson refused to rule out utilising the winger against the Rams on Sunday: "It’s Friday. We’ve got two more days. I’ll see how he is tomorrow. I’m not going to write him off but I am sceptical that we are going to be able to get him out there again."