Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Hodgson admits Zaha no longer surprises him

4 Hours ago

Previewing Sunday's FA Cup clash against Derby County, Roy Hodgson revealed in his press conference that Wilfried Zaha no longer surprises him after completing a full 90 minutes against Norwich City, something Hodgson revealed Zaha did whilst carrying an injury.

Hodgson said: "Not surprised [that Zaha played against Norwich City]. That’s what he is. He’s fantastic. He’s a real warrior, in the sense that he always wants to play. He has recovered from injuries, in the time I have been here, weeks before the prognosis - people are saying: ‘that will keep him out for X amount of time.'

"He has come back quicker on so many occasions that nothing he does surprises me. I was very concerned we wouldn’t have him for the Norwich City game, I must say, and then even more surprised that he could play the 90 minutes and produce the assist that won us a point in the game."

Given Zaha's ability to recover quickly, Hodgson refused to rule out utilising the winger against the Rams on Sunday: "It’s Friday. We’ve got two more days. I’ll see how he is tomorrow. I’m not going to write him off but I am sceptical that we are going to be able to get him out there again."

Derby tickets.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

McCarthy: I returned from Derby with a broken nose and the Goal of the Season

1 Hour ago

Paddy McCarthy scored six goals in his 151 appearances for Crystal Palace. A threat in the box and disruptive at set plays, McCarthy was far from an ineffective defender pushing forwards but his goal...

Read full article

Club News

Chairman Steve Parish reflects on last decade in Derby programme notes

3 Hours ago

Club chairman Steve Parish has penned his first programme notes of the new decade, and took the opportunity to reflect on a remarkable turnaround for the south London club in the last ten years.

Read full article

Club News

The truth behind the strangest story in Palace’s history

7 Hours ago

There’s a well known story about Derby County in the FA Cup. The tale goes that, back in 1895, the club displaced a group of resident travellers by moving permanently into the Baseball Ground stadium....

Read full article

Club News

Why Crystal Palace's Derby County game kicks-off one minute late

11 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's FA Cup clash with Derby County kicks-off this Sunday at 2:01 and the unique start time has left fans puzzled.

Read full article

View more