Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson confirms Palace trio's fitness pre-Arsenal

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wilfried Zaha, Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald are fit to play against Arsenal in Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League match.

Zaha missed Palace's recent FA Cup clash with Derby County having sustained an injury before the league game with Norwich City, whereas Meyer and Riedewald were forced to leave the pitch with what Hodgson has now called "knocks."

The Palace manager explained: "Obviously, Wilf as I said played through the Norwich game with an injury and the turnaround was too quick for us to put that right [v Derby] but luckily he’s recovered.

"And the same applies for Jairo and Max, who came off with knocks really. The kick that Max got on his ankle and what Jairo was feeling was his hamstring at the time turned out to be more or less fatigue and nothing else. Both trained yesterday and today so they’re available for today."

In another boost to Palace's injury-hit squad, the club confirmed the loan signing of Cenk Tosun, who Hodgson said is ready to make the squad against the Gunners or even start. You can read what Hodgson had to say on Tosun in full here.

Home shirt banner


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Cenk Tosun joins Palace on loan

2 Hours ago

Turkish international Cenk Tosun has joined Crystal Palace on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Tosun ready to start against Arsenal

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson spoke immediately after Crystal Palace confirmed the loan signing of forward Cenk Tosun this afternoon, revealing the Turkey international is in contention to make the squad against...

Read full article

First Team

Gallery: Tosun starts Palace training

3 Hours ago

Cenk Tosun is officially an Eagle, and the Turkey international wasted no time in starting his training on loan in south London.

Read full article

Programme

Riedewald: I want to repay my price to the fans

3 Hours ago

This week's cover star and main interview for the Crystal Palace v Arsenal matchday programme is Jaïro Riedewald, with the 23-year-old giving an honest interview on his time at Palace in which he...

Read full article

View more