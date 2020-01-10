Hodgson confirms Palace trio's fitness pre-Arsenal

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wilfried Zaha, Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald are fit to play against Arsenal in Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League match.

Zaha missed Palace's recent FA Cup clash with Derby County having sustained an injury before the league game with Norwich City, whereas Meyer and Riedewald were forced to leave the pitch with what Hodgson has now called "knocks."

The Palace manager explained: "Obviously, Wilf as I said played through the Norwich game with an injury and the turnaround was too quick for us to put that right [v Derby] but luckily he’s recovered.

"And the same applies for Jairo and Max, who came off with knocks really. The kick that Max got on his ankle and what Jairo was feeling was his hamstring at the time turned out to be more or less fatigue and nothing else. Both trained yesterday and today so they’re available for today."

In another boost to Palace's injury-hit squad, the club confirmed the loan signing of Cenk Tosun, who Hodgson said is ready to make the squad against the Gunners or even start.