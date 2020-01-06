Skip to site footer
Development

Academy talents step-up v QPR at 13:00 - watch them live!

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Queens Park Rangers this afternoon at 13:00 and, with five Development talents joining the first-team squad yesterday for the FA Cup, Shaun Derry has handed several youngsters the chance to step-up a level.

You can watch how the lads fare live this afternoon and see how promising footballers such as Rob Street, David Boateng and Brandon Aveiro get on as they clash with the Rs.

Under-18s such as Cardo Siddik, Denzelle Olopade and David Omilabu will feature on the bench today and will all be hopeful of an opportunity to impress the coaching staff and earn themselves starting berths as Jude Russell, Aidan Steele, John Kymani-Gordon and TQ Addy have managed.

You can find out more on how to watch the lads live today by clicking here now.

Palace: Webber, D.Boateng, Mensah, Williams, Jude Russell, M.Boateng, Steele, Aveiro, Addy, Street, Gordon.

Subs: Henry, Siddik, Olopade, Aderamola, Omilabu.

QPR: Barnes, Drewe, Doms, Duncan, Gubbins, Craig, Shodipo, Duke-McKenna, Kendall, Bansal-McNulty, Dalling.

Subs: Remy, Dickinson, Frailing, Carlyle.

