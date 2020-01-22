Skip to site footer
Who gets your ManBetX Player of the Month for January?

1 Hour ago

It's been another busy month for Crystal Palace, with the south Londoners playing five games in three weeks as the hectic winter schedule begins to calm down.

Of course, the Eagles were hampered by injury across the entire month, but still Roy Hodgson's men secured draws against Norwich City, Arsenal and Manchester City.

January also saw Cenk Tosun receive his first minutes in red and blue, and the Turkey international showed his worth with a fine performance and goal against the Citizens.

Elsewhere, Development prospects Sam Woods and Brandon Pierrick earned valuable first-team experience, with Pierrick becoming the club's second-youngest Premier League debutant.

But who gets your vote for the ManBetX Player of the Month award is up to you, and the choices are now available below. To see the full list of players who featured this month, please scroll down. Alternatively, if reading in the official Palace app, click 'More' > 'Polls'.

 

Last five home games.png


