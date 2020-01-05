Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Derby clash now

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fell 0-1 to Derby County this afternoon at Selhurst Park, as the Eagles were rocked by a red card to Luka Milivojevic and injuries to Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald.

Below, you can vote for your eToro Man of the Match from the bruising game - with several of the team putting in shifts despite having to contend with defeat.

Up front, Jordan Ayew battled to the death and Gary Cahill made a strong return from injury at the back.

Encouragingly, Development talents Brandon Pierrick and Sam Woods earned valuable first-team minutes and equipped themselves well.

To nominate your Man of the Match from this FA Cup tie, select your choice below.

Please scroll down the list to view every player who featured today. If you are unable to scroll within the app, please go 'More'>'Polls' and vote there.

 

Read Next...

First Team

Pierrick explains Development players' mindset amidst injury crisis

1 Hour ago

Brandon Pierrick has discussed his first start for Crystal Palace's senior team in an interview with Palace TV this afternoon, describing the experience as "great."

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson updates on Zaha injury and addresses wider squad concerns

1 Hour ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference following Crystal Palace's loss against Derby County, Roy Hodgson commented on the 11 absent-through-injury players in his squad, providing a brief update...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: 10-man Palace out of the FA Cup

2 Hours ago

Ten-man Crystal Palace fell 0-1 to Derby County this afternoon as the Eagles lost men to both injury and the referee's hand in a tough match which sees them knocked-out of the Emirates FA Cup.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill starts v Derby, Zaha not in squad and 5 Development prospects named

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will start Gary Cahill for the first match in just under a month this afternoon, naming the centre-back in his matchday XI to face Derby County for today's FA Cup clash.

Read full article

View more