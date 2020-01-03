Skip to site footer
Vote for Ayew's West Ham stunner as PL Goal of the Month

4 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew's eye catching goal against West Ham United on Boxing Day has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for December.

Netting in the 90th minute to secure Crystal Palace three points against the Hammers in dramatic fashion, Ayew adeptly danced his way into the opposition box before deftly chipping Roberto in goal.

You can vote for Jordan to earn the Budweiser Goal of the Month award by clicking here and selecting Palace's Ghanaian frontman before 18:00 GMT on Monday, 6th January. 

The winner will be announced at 13:00 GMT on Friday, 10th January.

Vote here now!


