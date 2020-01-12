Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Watch free highlights of Palace's second comeback against Arsenal this season

Just now

Just like at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges and took an early lead. However, just like that 90 minutes in north London, Palace fought back to take a point and end the game in the ascendancy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Arsenal's hero and villain in SE25 with the striker opening the scoring before being sent-off via VAR in the second-half for a nasty-looking challenge on Max Meyer.

Roy Hodgson handed Cenk Tosun his Palace debut in response to Palace's man advantage but the Eagles couldn't find the goal that would've given them all three points.

You can now watch the goal and full match highlights of the Arsenal draw for free! Simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or go to 'Palace TV' in the official app. There is also post-match reaction from players and managers. Enjoy!

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Riedewald discusses own performance plus praise from Hodgson

8 Hours ago

Jaïro Riedewald won today's sponsor's Man of the Match award after another impressive performance deputising at left-back for Patrick van Aanholt against Arsenal.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson gives update on Meyer following Aubameyang tackle

9 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson revealed Max Meyer was upbeat in his belief that his ankle injury won't be anything too major despite having to be subbed after the red card-challenge from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Read full article

Club News

Cahill: "We are a bit frustrated"

9 Hours ago

Gary Cahill played his first league football since the minutes against Watford back in December and the centre-back's experience was key in the Eagles getting back in the game against Arsenal today.

Read full article

Club News

Vote for your eToro MOTM from London derby draw

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's welcoming of Arsenal to Selhurst Park didn't get off to the best of starts with the Gunners dominating the Eagles and deservedly taking the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's...

Read full article

View more