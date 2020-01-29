U23s: Watch free highlights of Eagles v Bluebirds

With two-thirds of the game gone, James Daly had just fired Palace in to a 2-0 lead and things were looking good for the Eagles. However, a late Bluebirds fightback saw Shaun Derry's side fall to a 3-2 defeat.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for Derry to take with Jay Rich-Baghuelou at centre-back imposing himself with several driving runs forward, Daly notching his second goal in three games after a spell covering at full-back and captain Gio McGregor getting on the scoresheet, too.

You can now watch all the goals and how the match unfolded in the free to watch video below.