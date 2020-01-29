Skip to site footer
Development

U23s: Watch free highlights of Eagles v Bluebirds

1 Hour ago

With two-thirds of the game gone, James Daly had just fired Palace in to a 2-0 lead and things were looking good for the Eagles. However, a late Bluebirds fightback saw Shaun Derry's side fall to a 3-2 defeat.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for Derry to take with Jay Rich-Baghuelou at centre-back imposing himself with several driving runs forward, Daly notching his second goal in three games after a spell covering at full-back and captain Gio McGregor getting on the scoresheet, too.

You can now watch all the goals and how the match unfolded in the free to watch video below.


Development

Development

Team news: Israel goalscorers return to Under-23s squad

5 Hours ago

Shaun Derry’s Under-23s are back in action again, with today’s clash against Cardiff City the Eagles’ third game in eight days having played away at Charlton Athletic in the league before travelling...

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s live today at 13:00 GMT

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s are playing Cardiff City in the Professional Development League today at 13:00 GMT and you can watch how they fare with a pay-per-view live broadcast.

Read full article

Development

Derry praises "application and attitude" of U23s against Charlton

22 January 2020

Shaun Derry's side fell 2-1 to Charlton Athletic today, but given the wholesale changes that Derry was forced to make, it was an impressive performance from the Eagles.

Read full article

Development

Team news: Kirby, McGregor & Daly all start

22 January 2020

Shaun Derry's Under-23s side kick-off against Charlton Athletic at 13.00 GMT today down at the Addicks' first-team training ground.

Read full article

