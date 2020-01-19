Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Watch free highlights of Palace's dramatic 2-2 draw in Manchester

1 Hour ago

Where to start? Cenk Tosun's first Palace goal? Wilfried Zaha's late mazy run to force the equaliser? Gary Cahill's blocks? James McArthur's typically tireless performance? Another assured 90 minutes at left-back from Jaïro Riedewald?

There were plenty of performances and moments out on the Etihad stadium pitch for Palace fans to enjoy and praise. And you can now relive the goals and the full match highlights of the Manchester City draw for free! Simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or go to 'Palace TV' in the official app. There is also post-match reaction from players and managers. Enjoy!

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Hodgson: "I’m happier with 2-2 than 1-1"

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was proud of his side's performance in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, in particular the desire the Eagles showed in fighting back from the late double sucker punch that Sergio Agüero...

Read full article

Club News

Tomkins: "I hope I am showing a role on the pitch that warrants being captain"

7 Hours ago

James Tomkins put in another trademark battling performance against "world-class" players, a performance that was befitting of the captain's armband Roy Hodgson has handed him in Luka Milivojevic's...

Read full article

Club News

Vote for your eToro MOTM from superb display away at City

7 Hours ago

Four points in Crystal Palace's last two trips to the blue half of Manchester mean the Eagles are picking up a fair few iconic moments for fans to enjoy reliving from the away day trips to the...

Read full article

Club News

Tosun: I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace finally have their man, Cenk Tosun, after the striker came close to playing in the famous red and blue a couple of years ago. However, based on today's performance against Manchester...

Read full article

View more