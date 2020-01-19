Watch free highlights of Palace's dramatic 2-2 draw in Manchester

Where to start? Cenk Tosun's first Palace goal? Wilfried Zaha's late mazy run to force the equaliser? Gary Cahill's blocks? James McArthur's typically tireless performance? Another assured 90 minutes at left-back from Jaïro Riedewald?

There were plenty of performances and moments out on the Etihad stadium pitch for Palace fans to enjoy and praise. And you can now relive the goals and the full match highlights of the Manchester City draw for free! Simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or go to 'Palace TV' in the official app. There is also post-match reaction from players and managers. Enjoy!