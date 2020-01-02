Watch FREE highlights of Palace's VAR-assisted draw at Norwich

Crystal Palace have now just lost once in their last eight Premier League games, a run that is all the more impressive when you consider that Roy Hodgson revealed in his post-match press conference that he has a "wounded squad", and that certain players are playing with injuries.

The 90 minutes at Carrow Road was another tough battle but one that was worth every ounce of effort the Eagles put in when Connor Wickham turned home Wilfried Zaha's cross on 86 minutes, which included a nail biting wait for the VAR review to overturn the initial offside decision.

You can now watch the goal and full match highlights of the trip to Carrow Road for free, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or go to 'Palace TV' in the official app. There is also post-match reaction from players and managers. Enjoy!