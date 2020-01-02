Watch FREE highlights of Palace's VAR-assisted draw at Norwich

Skip to site footer
Crystal Palace have now just lost once in their last eight Premier League games, a run that is all the more impressive when you consider that Roy Hodgson revealed in his post-match press conference that he has a "wounded squad", and that certain players are playing with injuries.

The 90 minutes at Carrow Road was another tough battle but one that was worth every ounce of effort the Eagles put in when Connor Wickham turned home Wilfried Zaha's cross on 86 minutes, which included a nail biting wait for the VAR review to overturn the initial offside decision.

You can now watch the goal and full match highlights of the trip to Carrow Road for free, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or go to 'Palace TV' in the official app. There is also post-match reaction from players and managers. Enjoy!Palace TV.jpg


Hodgson surprised Zaha played against Norwich

6 Hours ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference after seeing his side start the new year with a point away at Norwich City, Roy Hodgson confirmed that Mamadou Sakho was subbed at half-time due to a...

Read full article

Pierrick reveals how he found out he was coming on at Carrow Road

7 Hours ago

With Palace 1-0 down on 82 minutes, Roy Hodgson's third and final sub was to bring on exciting Academy forward Brandon Pierrick in place of right-back Martin Kelly.

Read full article

Goal hero Wickham reflects on 'VAR wait'

7 Hours ago

Connor Wickham's late equaliser at Carrow Road was one he and the travelling fans were made to wait for with the initial decision from the on-field officials ruling the strike on 86 minutes out for...

Read full article

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Canaries draw

7 Hours ago

Palace kick-started 2020 with a battling point away at Norwich City with Connor Wickham returning to East Anglia to haunt the Canaries once more.

Read full article

