WATCH: Jairo & PVA celebrate Chinese New Year in hilarious Zodiac Animal challenge

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, is the most important holiday of the Chinese calendar and began last Saturday (25 January). To celebrate, Palace TV arranged for Patrick van Aanholt and Jairo Riedewald to take park in a fun challenge, with amusing results.

There are 12 Chinese zodiac animal signs that repeat every 12 years, and the Chinese believe the animal that rules the year in which you were born has a big influence on your personality. Each animal possesses different personality characteristics - some positive, some less so!

For example, people born in the year of the rat (like 1984, and this year - 2020) are said to be instinctive, acute and alert in nature. They can react well in the worst circumstances, are sophisticated, popular and very adaptable. But they can be stubborn too.

People born in the year of the pig (1983 for example) by comparison are said to be considerate, responsible, independent and optimistic and always shows generosity and mercy when enduring other people’s mistakes. But, sometimes they can be short-tempered.

In this Palace TV video, Jairo and Patrick are tasked with guessing which players (and the manager) are most suited to each of the animal characteristics in the Zodiac based on their personality.

Play the video below to watch!