Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Watch Hodgson's pre-Sheffield United press conference

11 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-Sheffield United press conference today and you can watch what he had to say now for free via Palace TV.

The Palace manager addressed team news, the opposition in depth and other events from throughout the week, including the strengths that United possess.

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson had to say now for free, simply click 'Palace TV' in the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Club News

Hodgson praises Wilder and United in explaining Sheffield's strengths

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was asked for his views on the success of Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in his pre-match press conference today, describing the Blades as going "from strength to strength."

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson provides positive update on return of several players

9 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that several members of Crystal Palace's first-team have returned from relatively long periods of injury ahead of the Eagles' clash with Sheffield United.

Read full article

Women

Back Palace Women on Sunday to tee-up Brighton clash in FA Cup

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women take on Southampton in the Women's FA Cup this Sunday, and you can get down to support the Eagles for their postponed fixture in Carshalton.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Explaining Sheffield United’s eye catching tactics

10 Hours ago

In recent games, Crystal Palace have upheld an impressive record against promoted sides seeking to take points from Selhurst Park. Indeed, the Eagles have earned 10 from a potential 12 points against...

Read full article

View more