WATCH: Guaita makes young fan's Christmas in heartwarming video

2 Hours ago

Young Crystal Palace fan Daniel had a tough time in 2019.

Daniel wants to be a goalkeeper and looks up to his favourite footballer, Vicente Guaita.

The club found out about Daniel and how much he admires Vicente, and so the Spanish shot stopper arranged to meet the eight-year-old Eagle before Christmas.

Below, you can see Vicente and Daniel meet-up as well as how the budding 'keeper got on in the half-time challenge and when he kicked about with Guaita and his family.

It's a truly heartwarming watch.


