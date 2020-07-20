Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Dann provides honest assessment of Eagles' performance v Wolves

1 Hour ago

Scott Dann, Crystal Palace's captain against Wolves this evening, gave an honest post-match interview in which he admitted his side "weren't good enough to get a result." However, he said, the Eagles "fought right to the end" and are still capable of strong performances.

"There’s no hiding from it," Dann said, "we’ve got ourselves in a little bit of a rut. A few of those games we weren’t at the races and deserved to lose but in the majority of them we’ve had good performances and come away on the back of the wrong results.

Match Reports

Match report: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace at Molineux

1 Hour ago

"The Man United and Chelsea games, we played quite well in them. Tonight I thought, especially in the first-half, we were the better team. We couldn’t quite get that goal and then we conceded just before half-time, which is always difficult. Wolves are a good team flying high in the league and it was difficult to get back into them."

Dann was then asked about the confidence he and his teammates possess after a frustrating spell of games. He rejected the notion that Palace's attitude affected the scoreline, and again drew upon solid recent outings, saying: "I don’t think we put our heads down tonight and shied away from trying to get back into the game.

"We fought right to the end, but in the end we weren’t good enough to get a result and get back into the game. We’ve still got to show those type of performances, the same we did against Chelsea, the same we did against Man United.

"Hopefully we’ll get that result to knock that rut we’re in results-wise."

For full match highlights, post-match reaction and both managers' press conferences, check out Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

Palace APP banner.jpg

 


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

'Proud' Mitchell reveals feelings after his full Premier League debut

1 Hour ago

A proud Tyrick Mitchell expressed his feelings after making his full Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, reflecting on a disappointing match but landmark personal evening.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson praises Mitchell, hopes for recovery and discusses Sakho substitution

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson discussed a "Groundhog Day situation" in his post-match press conference after Crystal Palace's clash with Wolves, praising full-back Tyrick Mitchell and giving his viewpoint on the game...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Development-studded Palace squad fall to on-song Wolves

1 Hour ago

A Crystal Palace squad replete with youthful Development talents fell 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening at Molineux, with the home side netting once each half to ensure the Eagles could only...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson compares Mitchell with AWB and suggests he could have played more

4 Hours ago

Speaking with BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, manager Roy Hodgson discussed full-back, Tyrick Mitchell, who receives his first Premier League start...

Read full article

View more