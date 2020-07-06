Skip to site footer
Receive your Manchester United programme before kick-off

2 Hours ago

It's not too late to pre-order the matchday programme for next week's clash v Manchester United, ensuring you can kick start your red and blue routine on the morning of the game.

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell speaks to Palace TV after making his Crystal Palace Premier League debut

4 July 2020

It costs just £3.50 per programme – plus £1.50 postage (UK only) – for each individual programme from our final two home games to be with you no later than the morning of the game.

The deadlines by which you need to order, to secure your pre-match arrival of each game's programme, are listed below: 

Manchester United: 23:59, Wednesday 8th July

Tottenham Hotspur: 23:59, Monday 20th July

Click here to pre-order your programmes in just a couple of steps and fully embrace your new behind closed doors pre-match routine.

The online Club Shop is now stocking the Burnley and Chelsea programmes for post-match delivery.

Web Banner-United.jpg


