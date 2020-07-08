Close race between scorers for Palace's eToro MOTM v Chelsea

Last night's clash with Chelsea provided supporters with plenty of options for their eToro Man of the Match, and in the end three Eagles were most closely in contention.

But it was Christian Benteke who scooped the accolade, with the Belgium forward collecting 31.6% of the vote, ahead of Wilfried Zaha (25.9%) and Patrick van Aanholt (22%) in second and third respectively.

Benteke and Zaha netted the Eagles' two goals against the Blues as Palace fought to secure a point - or more - in harsh circumstances. Van Aanholt impressed with threatening runs forward and claimed a smart assist for Benteke's second-half effort.

