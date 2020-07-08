Skip to site footer
Close race between scorers for Palace's eToro MOTM v Chelsea

Just now

Last night's clash with Chelsea provided supporters with plenty of options for their eToro Man of the Match, and in the end three Eagles were most closely in contention.

But it was Christian Benteke who scooped the accolade, with the Belgium forward collecting 31.6% of the vote, ahead of Wilfried Zaha (25.9%) and Patrick van Aanholt (22%) in second and third respectively.

Benteke and Zaha netted the Eagles' two goals against the Blues as Palace fought to secure a point - or more - in harsh circumstances. Van Aanholt impressed with threatening runs forward and claimed a smart assist for Benteke's second-half effort.

To watch full highlights of the close game for free, either click here now or 'Palace TV' in the official Palace app.

