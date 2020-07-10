Gallery: Eagles in action before Villa trip

The Crystal Palace squad made yet another quick turnaround after their clash with Chelsea midweek, as they now prepare to take on Aston Villa.

The team have been in action on the Beckenham pitches as they build-up to meeting the Villans, and have been joined by a now-fit Martin Kelly.

After a spell on the sidelines through injury, Roy Hodgson today confirmed Kelly would replace Gary Cahill in the Eagles' matchday squad at the weekend.

You can see the lads in action in the gallery above!

