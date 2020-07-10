Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Gallery: Eagles in action before Villa trip

1 Hour ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

The Crystal Palace squad made yet another quick turnaround after their clash with Chelsea midweek, as they now prepare to take on Aston Villa.

The team have been in action on the Beckenham pitches as they build-up to meeting the Villans, and have been joined by a now-fit Martin Kelly.

After a spell on the sidelines through injury, Roy Hodgson today confirmed Kelly would replace Gary Cahill in the Eagles' matchday squad at the weekend.

You can see the lads in action in the gallery above!

READ NEXT: Hodgson issues prediction for Palace's Villa clash

Clearance_Web_Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Watch Palace v Manchester United for free as a Season Ticket holder

1 Hour ago

BT Sport are offering Crystal Palace Season Ticket holders a free Match Pass to watch the home league fixture against Manchester United on Thursday 16th (kick-off at 20:15), for free via a web browser...

Read full article

First Team

What Palace can learn from Villa's last game

1 Hour ago

Aston Villa fell to a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United's hands on Thursday evening, their last game before facing Crystal Palace.

Read full article

Club News

Video call mates for Palace's Villa game with club's Virtual Matchday

3 Hours ago

The club's Virtual Matchday experience enables you to host video calls with your friends before, during and after Sunday's Premier League match with Aston Villa.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson confirms squad boost pre-Villa

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson today confirmed Crystal Palace have been dealt a boost to their squad fitness, with Martin Kelly ready for selection against Aston Villa after Gary Cahill sustained an injury against...

Read full article

View more