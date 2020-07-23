Gallery: Season's final preparations underway pre-Spurs

Crystal Palace are gearing up for their final test of the protracted 2019/20 season: facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

After a frustrating run of results, the Eagles will be looking to bounce back to secure one last scoreline to celebrate against the in-form Lilywhites.

In training this week, Palace had Academy talents such as John-Kymani Gordon and Malachi Boateng competing alongside the first-team professionals - with five Development players named in the last senior matchday squad.

You can see how the lads got on in the gallery above.

