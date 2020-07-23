Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Gallery: Season's final preparations underway pre-Spurs

Just now

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace are gearing up for their final test of the protracted 2019/20 season: facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

After a frustrating run of results, the Eagles will be looking to bounce back to secure one last scoreline to celebrate against the in-form Lilywhites.

In training this week, Palace had Academy talents such as John-Kymani Gordon and Malachi Boateng competing alongside the first-team professionals - with five Development players named in the last senior matchday squad.

You can see how the lads got on in the gallery above.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: History shows Eagles flourish on final day

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

More Action From Training

Training

Gallery: Eagles in action before Villa trip

10 July 2020

The Crystal Palace squad made yet another quick turnaround after their clash with Chelsea midweek, as they now prepare to take on Aston Villa.

Read full article

Training

Watch Benteke and Kelly train pre-Leicester

3 July 2020

Roy Hodgson confirmed that Christian Benteke is fit to face Leicester City at the King Power stadium and that Martin Kelly is "making great strides" in his recovery, and you can see the pair in action...

Read full article

Training

Eagles straight back in action ahead of Liverpool clash

23 June 2020

After returning to Premier League action, Crystal Palace faced the first of several quick turnarounds, getting back to training immediately after taking on AFC Bournemouth.

Read full article

Training

Shots from Palace's last week of training before restarting v Bournemouth

19 June 2020

Football is finally back, and Crystal Palace make their long awaited return this Saturday against AFC Bournemouth.

Read full article

View more