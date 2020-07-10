Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Follow Hodgson's Villa v Palace press conference this afternoon

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match Aston Villa v Crystal Palace press conference today (10th July) at 12:30 BST, and you can find out what the manager says through the club's channels.

Hodgson will be speaking via a video link, so the press conference will not be broadcast live for supporters.

However, on our official Twitter page, you can find out what Hodgson has to say as he says it with live updates of key, breaking quotes.

Then, on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you can read more in-depth takes on the latest stories and see fuller quotes from Hodgson.

Finally, shortly after the press conference ends, you can watch the full thing on demand any time via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app to do so.

Hodgson is likely to update on Martin Kelly's fitness, may comment on Gary Cahill and will provide his thoughts on the upcoming Villa game after an impressive performance v Chelsea. So don't miss out!

READ NEXT: Bannan recalls ‘Tony Pulis’ surprising his squad at a Las Vegas pool party

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Hodgson voices opinion on Chelsea opener and Cahill injury extent

7 July 2020

Roy Hodgson said he did not expect Chelsea's players to stop mid-match when Gary Cahill pulled up injured during the build-up to the Blues' first goal this evening.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson explains the reaction he expects from Palace v Chelsea

7 July 2020

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea this evening, manager Roy Hodgson explained the reaction he expects from his team after defeat to Leicester City just days ago.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson offers cautious fitness update pre-Chelsea

6 July 2020

Roy Hodgson was cautious in his update on Crystal Palace's squad fitness today, saying that the current fixture congestion makes absolutely certainty on the availability of players a challenge.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Roy Hodgson's full press conference pre-Chelsea

6 July 2020

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's match with Chelsea, and you can find out what he said for the club's latest news.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Hear players interact in behind the scenes of Palace v Chelsea

16 Hours ago

The manic camera clicks as Wilfried Zaha strikes at goal. The preemptive celebrations as Scott Dann hits the post. The almost eerie dance track that kicks in as players lie dejected on the pitch.

Read full article

Club News

Peter Taylor recalls Allison’s failed pursuits, leaky Leeds and Hodgson the ‘artist’

7 July 2020

In the early 1970s, Manchester City manager Malcolm Allison was relentless in his pursuit of a little-known teenage winger from fourth-tier Southend United.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow Palace v Chelsea live - including TV channel details

7 July 2020

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 37 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

Video call mates for Palace v Chelsea with club's virtual matchday

7 July 2020

The club's Virtual Matchday experience enables you to host video calls with your friends before, during and after tonight's Premier League match with Chelsea.

Read full article

View more