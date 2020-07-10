Follow Hodgson's Villa v Palace press conference this afternoon

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match Aston Villa v Crystal Palace press conference today (10th July) at 12:30 BST, and you can find out what the manager says through the club's channels.

Hodgson will be speaking via a video link, so the press conference will not be broadcast live for supporters.

However, on our official Twitter page, you can find out what Hodgson has to say as he says it with live updates of key, breaking quotes.

Then, on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you can read more in-depth takes on the latest stories and see fuller quotes from Hodgson.

Finally, shortly after the press conference ends, you can watch the full thing on demand any time via Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app to do so.

Hodgson is likely to update on Martin Kelly's fitness, may comment on Gary Cahill and will provide his thoughts on the upcoming Villa game after an impressive performance v Chelsea. So don't miss out!

