How to follow Hodgson's pre-Chelsea press conference live today

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today at 12:30 BST ahead of Crystal Palace's match with Chelsea, and you can find out what he says for the club's latest news.

The Palace manager will conduct his press conference via a video link and so it will not be available to watch live for supporters. However, you can still stay updated with what Hodgson has to say.

Live

The club's Twitter will be sharing news and quotes from Hodgson live, keeping you in the loop as Hodgson addresses the media. 

In-depth

On cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you can find more in-depth looks at Hodgson's updates and read full quotes just minutes after they're delivered.

Then, on Palace TV and the official Palace app, you can watch Hodgson's press conference on demand shortly after it ends.

