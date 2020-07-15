Skip to site footer
Follow Hodgson's press conference today from 12:30 BST

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today (Wednesday, 15th July) at 12:30 BST ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United.

The manager will conduct this via a video link, and so it will not be broadcast live for supporters.

However, you can still follow what Hodgson has to say for the latest team news, his opinions and more.

Twitter is the place to be from 12:30, as our official account will provide live updates of what Hodgson has to say as he delivers them.

Then, on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you'll be able to read fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key stories of the day.

Finally, shortly after the press conference finishes, Palace TV will publish the full thing for you to watch on demand either here or via the Palace app.

