Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Follow Hodgson's pre-Leicester press conference for team's breaking news

Just now

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference this afternoon (Friday, 3rd July) ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Leicester City, and you can follow what he has to say for free via the club's channels.

Hodgson's press conference will begin around 11:15 BST but will not be broadcast live to supporters.

Instead, to follow it live, fans should keep an eye on the club's official Twitter account - which will share breaking updates from the manager's press conference as it's happening.

On cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you'll be able to read fuller quotes and more detailed looks at what Hodgson reveals just minutes after he says it.

Finally, Palace TV will share the press conference's full broadcast section for you to watch on demand shortly after it finishes. You can access Palace TV here or within the official app by clicking 'Palace TV'.

READ NEXT: Palace close to equalling Liverpool record at the King Power

Stay at home banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development

Mitchell reveals players' and Hodgson's guidance for Development talents

30 June 2020

On their return to training, the Crystal Palace first-team called up a number of Under-23 prospects to work with the squad and hone their abilities, and Palace TV caught up with two of them.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson happy to follow Premier League advice ahead of Leicester City fixture

29 June 2020

With Crystal Palace's fixtures coming thick and fast, it means Roy Hodgson's side won't have too long to wait to try and right the wrongs of tonight's defeat against Burnley.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson hopeful of positive news ahead of tonight's clash with Burnley

27 June 2020

Roy Hodgson is optimistic that Crystal Palace will be able to call upon the services of Vicente Guaita against Burnley tonight (Monday, 29th June) and the Eagles manager isn’t “writing off the...

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson still feels fan presence despite silent Selhurst

27 June 2020

After visits to the Vitality Stadium and Anfield, Crystal Palace will be getting their first taste of behind closed doors football at Selhurst Park when Burnley visit tonight (Monday, 29th June).

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Palace close to equalling Liverpool record at the King Power

13 Hours ago

Ahead of Crystal Palace's first competitive match in July since 1998, check out the below top facts on their opponents, Leicester City.

Read full article

Club News

Club statement: Black lives matter

20 Hours ago

As people will have seen from our first home game, we have placed banners over our seated areas at Selhurst Park that read: BLACK LIVES MATTER.

Read full article

Club News

‘Welcome to hell’: Palace’s one-match European tour

2 July 2020

‘Welcome to hell,’ is how Academy graduate Jimmy Hibburt describes his visit to Samsun, Turkey with Crystal Palace in 1998.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League statement: Football unites against racism

30 June 2020

The Premier League has published the following statement, republished in full below.

Read full article

View more