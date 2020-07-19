Skip to site footer
Follow Hodgson's Wolves press conference for breaking news today

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today (Sunday, 19th July) from 12:30 BST, and you can follow it live for updates from the manager.

Club News

Video call mates with Crystal Palace virtual matchday for Premier League games

5 Hours ago

Hodgson will address the media via a video link, and so the press conference will not be available to watch live for supporters.

However, our official Twitter brings you the next best thing with live updates to deliver breaking news as it's released.

Shortly after this, cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app will share fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key stories from the afternoon.

Finally, on Palace TV and the official app, you'll be able to watch the press conference on demand a few hours after it ends.

Hodgson is likely to discuss the recent frustrating game with United, the involvement of Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell and more, so don't miss out!

READ NEXT: Hodgson updates on Van Aanholt and dismisses VAR complaints v United

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


