James McArthur scoops first ManBetX Player of the Month this season

Just now

James McArthur has been named Crystal Palace’s ManBetX Player of the Month for June after the industrious midfielder put in another string of solid performances at the heart of Palace’s team.

First Team

James McArthur's 2019/20 Premier League season restart preview with stats

16 June 2020

The award is McArthur’s first of the season, with the Scotsman beating teammates Gary Cahill (26.2%) and Scott Dann (22.7%) to the accolade with 29.8% of the vote.

McArthur played in all three of Palace’s matches last month - bringing him up to the second-most minutes played in any of his Premier League seasons. If the 32-year-old features for just an hour in each of the next four games, he will break his own record of 3,057 minutes last season.

But perhaps most significantly, McArthur made his 200th appearance in red and blue in June, as he started against AFC Bournemouth in Palace’s 2-0 triumph. That game, the midfield engine won eToro Man of the Match.

“To play for this incredible club that many times, I’m honoured,” he said post-match. “But I’m looking to play a lot more.”

Congratulations, Macca!

