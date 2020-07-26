Milivojević discusses upcoming break

Luka Milivojević was fit enough to return to the matchday squad after missing out on Monday night's clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The captain managed to come on for the final few minutes of today's draw with Tottenham Hotspur, and now heads into the short summer break looking forward to recovering fully.

"It is a very tough situation at the minute; we are all in touch with the doctor because many countries and borders are closed. We are going to be on holiday for three weeks; we are going to start pre-season for three or four weeks.

"A very short period for all of us but after 12 months of constant training and games and national team games, I think it is good to get some kind of rest – it is important for us and for our bodies. It will not be easy but we have to prepare ourselves for next season."

Milivojević understood the importance of ending the run of seven straight league defeats, with the midfielder admitting: "[It is] good to go on holiday with a positive result at the end.

"In the previous seven defeats, many of those we didn’t deserve to lose, but in this league, everything is so close. We had chances, some decisions against us, so I think it is very important to finish with some points, so we stop that negative series of defeats."

Reflecting on today's opponents and the performance itself, Milivojević added: "They [Spurs] looked a little bit different from previous seasons; they were as well fighting for the Europa League – they celebrated at the end of the game. They were worried as well, they waited to see what was going to happen [in Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers].

"We played a decent game today, so I think we all have to be satisfied and happy."