Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Milivojević discusses upcoming break

1 Hour ago

Luka Milivojević was fit enough to return to the matchday squad after missing out on Monday night's clash v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The captain managed to come on for the final few minutes of today's draw with Tottenham Hotspur, and now heads into the short summer break looking forward to recovering fully.

"It is a very tough situation at the minute; we are all in touch with the doctor because many countries and borders are closed. We are going to be on holiday for three weeks; we are going to start pre-season for three or four weeks.

First Team

Jeffrey Schlupp talks post-match after Palace's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur

2 Hours ago

"A very short period for all of us but after 12 months of constant training and games and national team games, I think it is good to get some kind of rest – it is important for us and for our bodies. It will not be easy but we have to prepare ourselves for next season."

Milivojević understood the importance of ending the run of seven straight league defeats, with the midfielder admitting: "[It is] good to go on holiday with a positive result at the end.

"In the previous seven defeats, many of those we didn’t deserve to lose, but in this league, everything is so close. We had chances, some decisions against us, so I think it is very important to finish with some points, so we stop that negative series of defeats."

Reflecting on today's opponents and the performance itself, Milivojević added: "They [Spurs] looked a little bit different from previous seasons; they were as well fighting for the Europa League – they celebrated at the end of the game. They were worried as well, they waited to see what was going to happen [in Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers].

"We played a decent game today, so I think we all have to be satisfied and happy."

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Hodgson on importance of today's result and discusses Mitchell

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for the performance his side put in against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with the Eagles manager suggesting that if there was to be a victor today,...

Read full article

First Team

Schlupp: "All in all, it has been a good season for us"

2 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp admitted that today’s impressive result and performance “was massive for us,” with the Eagles ending the run of seven straight defeats.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from excellent Spurs performance

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace put in, yet again, another impressive and dominant performance against one of the Premier League's perceived 'big six' and Roy Hodgson's side could certainly make a case for deserving...

Read full article

First Team

Palace impress in season-ending draw with Spurs

3 Hours ago

Palace ended the season with an impressive 1-1 draw against Europa League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur, with Roy Hodgson's side arguably deserving all three points.

Read full article

View more