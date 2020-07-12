Milivojević: "We have to correct things; it is not what we wanted after the break"

Club captain Luka Milivojević faced the media after Crystal Palace's defeat to Aston Villa this afternoon.

Reflecting upon Mamadou Sakho's controversial disallowed goal, Milivojević said: "I think in general it was not a good game from us to be honest. But I think the first goal [from Mamadou Sakho] was a clear goal from us."

Palace were close to going in at half-time with the scores still level at 0-0, however, a Trézéguet opener in injury time dealt the Eagles a cruel blow. Reflecting on that moment, Milivojević added: "We had some chances in the first-half, but we didn’t convert, and they scored in the best moment for them: the last minute of the first-half.

"We gave them an easy free-kick for them; I think we give them many in the first-half.

"We expected a better reaction in the second-half but we didn’t have it. We didn’t start well. So we didn’t in the end deserve any points from this one."

Palace are now on a five-game winless run, however, Palace's captain strongly rejected any claims that the players were not fighting from the first minute to the last:

"We have five losses in a row and people will say: ‘Palace are already on their holidays’ but it is not true," he said. "I think against Chelsea we performed well; we conceded after an injury to Cahill after five, six minutes. But after that we came back into the game and I think the game was good from us and in the end we hit the post. We should take some points from that game.

"I don’t want it to look like we are on ‘holiday’ because we are not. We are working hard in training. We have to correct things, it is not what we wanted after the break.

"We have to continue working hard and try to correct and try to put more desire in our performance."

