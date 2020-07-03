Milivojevic nominated for PL's Goal of the Month award - help him win!

Luka Milivojevic has been nominated for the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for his spectacular free-kick against AFC Bournemouth.

The Palace captain netted in fine fashion after just 12 minutes against the Cherries when he struck home from 20 yards.

The Serbia international bagged the Eagles' first goal since the restart in doing so and has now been shortlisted for recognition.

To help the skipper claim Goal of the Month, vote for him by clicking here!

Voting will close at 18:00 on Monday, 6th July and the winner will be announced on Friday, 10th July at 13:00.

Need reminding? Watch Luka's masterful opener below!

