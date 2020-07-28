Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Jedinak honoured with unique Chairman's Award after retirement

2 Hours ago

Following his recent retirement, former club captain Mile Jedinak has received the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to Crystal Palace Football Club from Steve Parish.

Jedinak, who played 179 times for Palace, announced his retirement two weeks ago, and club Chairman Parish wasted no time in recognising the stalwart for his services over five years.

Selecting Jedinak as his second ever recipient for the Chairman’s award after Julian Speroni’s recognition last year, Parish said: “[Jedinak] is a very special player, a very special person. He’s just retired from the game. When he arrived he came to us from Turkey, I think we had to pay the princely sum of £50,000 to secure his services. From the moment he arrived, he was a massive, massive presence at the club.

Foundation

Zaha and Hincks earn Palace for Life Foundation's Community Champion Award

2 Hours ago

"He drove the team and probably drove me. Sometimes Mile was most unhappy when we’d won - in the dressing room afterwards. [He had] such high standards that he expected of himself and everybody around him. 

"Promotions are won on the pitch but they’re also won with the attitude: 46 games, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday. And nobody had a better attitude, nobody was more robust, nobody drove everybody on, expected more from everybody and delivered more himself than Mile Jedinak. It’s an absolute privilege and a pleasure to give him an award."

Jedinak himself speaks fondly and passionately about his time with Crystal Palace, telling Palace TV: "I always got immersed in everything Crystal Palace is and Crystal Palace will always be. 

"There’s a big spot there for me, and my family, for that matter. They all know and we all know the importance of Crystal Palace in my journey and, without it, it looks totally different. 

Jedinak palace.jpg

"To play alongside that [Crystal Palace squad], to be part of it, to captain them, to be teammates, to be mates, to be friends… this group was really, really special. It was all a fantastic privilege for me. 

"I have enjoyed every single moment, all the obstacles, all the challenges, thrived in the environment. The next chapter is yet to be written, but only time will tell."

Congratulations and thank you, Mile.

Watch the End of Season Awards in full below!

READ NEXT: Ayew scoops 2019/20 Goal of the Season for West Ham winner in landslide vote

Awards 19-20 banner.png


Advertisement block

Find Out Every Winner

First Team

Ayew named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for 2019/20

1 Hour ago

Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for his stellar campaign across 2019/20, with the club’s fans naming the forward as their choice by a clear distance.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew makes emotional acceptance speech after triple award-winning night

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew gave a lengthy and emotional acceptance speech to Palace TV after being named Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2019/20.

Read full article

Women

Annabel Johnson secures Utilita Palace Women's 2019/20 Player of the Season

2 Hours ago

Congratulations to Annabel Johnson on being named Utilita Crystal Palace Women’s Player of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

Read full article

Foundation

Zaha and Hincks recognised with PFA Community Champion Award

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace footballers Wilfried Zaha and Ashlee Hincks have received the PFA Community Champion Award from Palace for Life Foundation for their work in the south London community over the past...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Chat with Ambrose and video call mates to watch Palace's final game v Spurs

26 July 2020

The club's Virtual Matchday experience enables you to host video calls with your friends before, during and after Sunday's Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

Club News

Arm yourself with Spurs trivia before the season's final game

25 July 2020

Ahead of Crystal Palace's final game of the 2019/20 season, prepare yourself for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur with the below pre-match facts.

Read full article

Club News

Dates for 2020/21 Premier League season confirmed

24 July 2020

The Premier League has confirmed the start and end date of the 2020/21 season.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Hodgson's Palace v Spurs press conference in full

24 July 2020

Roy Hodgson delivered his final pre-match press conference of the season this afternoon (Friday, 24th July), and you can find out what he had to say in full.

Read full article

View more