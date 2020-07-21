Skip to site footer
Nathan Ferguson joins Palace on three-year deal

Nathan Ferguson has signed for Crystal Palace F.C., in a move that will see the highly rated full-back play in red and blue until the end of the 2022/23 season.

All facts you need to know about new Crystal Palace signing Nathan Ferguson

Ferguson, 19, joins as a free agent following his recent contract expiration at West Bromwich Albion, where he has developed since the age of eight, rising through the Academy ranks.

Ferguson made his senior debut for the Baggies in their first match of the 2019/20 season, making 21 appearances during the campaign before a knee injury curtailed his progress.

Palace’s latest signing has represented England at Under-18, U19 and U20 level – collecting one, three and four caps at the respective age groups.

Having put pen to paper for the Eagles, Ferguson said: "It’s great to be here. Crystal Palace is a great club in my opinion, and I feel like there’s a lot that I can bring to the team. I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started."

Chairman Steve Parish said: "Nathan is a fantastic signing for us, a player we’ve been committed to for a long time. He is hungry, focused, has a great attitude and he’s got an abundance of talent. It’s been a challenging six months for Nathan, and I’m genuinely so pleased for him that we have finally secured his services."

Stay tuned for Nathan's first interview as an Eagle coming shortly on Palace TV.

All you need to know about new signing, Nathan Ferguson

First Team

All you need to know about new signing, Nathan Ferguson

Just now

Nathan Ferguson has become Crystal Palace's first signing of the summer 2020 transfer window, putting pen to paper in a three-year deal with the south London club this week.

Read full article

First Team

Schlupp positive about fitness levels after return to starting XI

8 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp made his first competitive starting XI for Crystal Palace this evening since December 2019, after the No.15 battled with injury to return to Palace's squad before the season closed.

Read full article

First Team

Watch key moments in Palace's Wolves clash for free

15 Hours ago

A Crystal Palace squad studded with Development players fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat against an on-song Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, and you can watch the game's key moments for free...

Read full article

First Team

'Proud' Mitchell reveals feelings after his full Premier League debut

17 Hours ago

A proud Tyrick Mitchell expressed his feelings after making his full Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, reflecting on a disappointing match but landmark personal evening.

Read full article

