Club News

Arm yourself with Spurs trivia before the season's final game

3 Hours ago

Ahead of Crystal Palace's final game of the 2019/20 season, prepare yourself for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur with the below pre-match facts.

  • Palace have met Tottenham 21 times in the Premier League, recording three victories - 1-0 at White Hart Lane in 1997, 3-0 at Selhurst in 2005 and 2-1 also at home in 2015. There have been five draws. 
  • Tottenham achieved their highest position in the Premier League in 2016/17 when finishing second behind Chelsea and that season they scored the most goals (86), conceded the fewest (26) and had the best goal difference (+60) of all their 28 seasons.
First Team

Roy Hodgson's update pre-Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

22 Hours ago
  • Harry Kane is Spurs’ leading scorer this season with 17 goals. He has scored six times since the restart and is the club’s leading all-time Premier League marksman with 142 goals in 206 appearances. He has been the top goalscorer in the Premier League twice with 25 in 2015/16 and 29 in 2016/17.
  • Spurs are guaranteed to finish above Arsenal for the fourth consecutive season, having not done so for 21 consecutive seasons between 1995/96 and 2015/16. In two of the first three Premier League seasons - 1992/93 and 1994/95 - Tottenham finished above the Gunners. 
  • Palace were the first visitors to Tottenham’s new stadium back in April 2019, a game which ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts. They became the third London club to move to a new ground while in the Premier League following West Ham in 2016 and Arsenal in 2006. 

The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online by clicking here.

READ NEXT: How to follow Palace v Spurs live - including TV channel details

How to follow - Banner.png


