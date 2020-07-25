Arm yourself with Spurs trivia before the season's final game

Ahead of Crystal Palace's final game of the 2019/20 season, prepare yourself for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur with the below pre-match facts.

Palace have met Tottenham 21 times in the Premier League, recording three victories - 1-0 at White Hart Lane in 1997, 3-0 at Selhurst in 2005 and 2-1 also at home in 2015. There have been five draws.

Tottenham achieved their highest position in the Premier League in 2016/17 when finishing second behind Chelsea and that season they scored the most goals (86), conceded the fewest (26) and had the best goal difference (+60) of all their 28 seasons.

Harry Kane is Spurs’ leading scorer this season with 17 goals. He has scored six times since the restart and is the club’s leading all-time Premier League marksman with 142 goals in 206 appearances. He has been the top goalscorer in the Premier League twice with 25 in 2015/16 and 29 in 2016/17.

Spurs are guaranteed to finish above Arsenal for the fourth consecutive season, having not done so for 21 consecutive seasons between 1995/96 and 2015/16. In two of the first three Premier League seasons - 1992/93 and 1994/95 - Tottenham finished above the Gunners.

Palace were the first visitors to Tottenham’s new stadium back in April 2019, a game which ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts. They became the third London club to move to a new ground while in the Premier League following West Ham in 2016 and Arsenal in 2006.

The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets

